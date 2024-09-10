Kate Middleton making her own rules for George, Charlotte, Louis

Experts feel Kate Middleton has been re-writing all the rules with her new cancer video and the tone it embodies.

A comment on this approach that Kate Middleton took has been shared by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam’s.

In his interview with Us Weekly he began his comments by highlighting the theme of Kate’s Instagram video and admitted, “A video means that firstly you connect very, very personally rather than just in a statement.”

And “You can also show family life and you can also get an impression of what normality is like,” in this one, featuring Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“And that is of course what we see,” Mr Fitzwilliams added before pointing out that “equally, if you listen to the words, you understand that for nine months there’s been a struggle,” still.

“And that struggle has been tough, and there’s plenty still to go,” he also pointed out before concluding the conversation as a whole.

For those unversed with the video and Kate Middleton’s comments regarding the same, she said “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you, but “with humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

She also signed off with the words, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”