Kate Middleton's heartfelt video reveals depth of love with Prince William

Kate Middleton has shared a heartfelt video update on her cancer treatment, expressing gratitude for the support she's received.



Analyzing the video, body language expert Judi James noted the profound depth of love between the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, as well as “playful moments” with their children.

She told The Mirror that the video dropped by the cancer-stricken Princess is “one of the most emotionally revealing glimpses” of the royal family.

Judi noted that the Waleses have “finally and comprehensively” shared the “profound depth of their love” for each other at last via the heartwarming video, in which Kate announced her return to royal duties.

"There are some isolated moments when we see Kate in a reflective mood, standing alone in a wood with her eyes closed as he tilts her head up at the late afternoon sun," Judi added.

"The body language message here seems to be similar to some of her other moments during her illness where we have seen her sitting alone in front of the camera or posing by a tree. It endorsed her message of quietly, calmly and thoughtfully taking 'one day at a time.’”

James observed Kate's gestures of “adoration and reassurance” towards William, and the confident, playful behavior of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"But the main bulk of this video shows Kate not just surrounded by love and care but also offering it,” she added.

"When she and William sit or lie on a blanket on the ground it’s her arm around his shoulder or her head higher as he falls in to kiss her cheek.

“Kate curls into William in a gesture of total adoration and he clasps both her hands and pats them in a gesture of reassurance but there are times when, in his shorts and sandals, he looks like a bigger version of George who hugs Kate in a cuddle as she kisses his head."