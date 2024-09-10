Kevin Costner recalls James Earl Jones bringing magic in 'Field Of Dreams'

Kevin Costner paid sweet tribute to James Earl Jones’ “magical acting” in the 1989 baseball classic film, Field Of Dreams.

In a tribute to Jones, who died on Monday, September 9 at the age of 93, Costner recalled acting alongside Jones' in the 1989 baseball classic.

In this regards, Kevin began at length by admitting, “That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams.”

He continued by writing alongside a slideshow of stills from the film, “If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I’m grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen. Rest in peace, friend.”

According to People, Field of Dreams starred Coster as Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who saw visions that inspired him to build a baseball diamond in a cornfield.

During his pursuit, Ray was inspired to meet Terence Mann, the disenchanted author played by Jones.

As per the outlet, the movie was based on W.P. Kinsella’s novella Shoeless Joe, and it was a box office hit and earned three Oscar nominations. It joined the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2017.



According to the publication, one of the film’s turning points came when Jones delivered a famous monologue about the importance of baseball, which became the film’s famous line.

As far as James was concerned, he starred in countless classic movies, including another hit baseball movie, 1993’s The Sandlot.

Moreover, he was also the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies and Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King.

It is worth mentioning that Jones died at his home in Dutchess County, New York, as per the outlet's reports.