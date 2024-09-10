Kate Middleton's post-cancer life in Buckingham Palace explained: ‘The takeaway's here'

An expert has just shared with Kate Middleton’s post-cancer life will look like in Buckingham Palace.



This comment about the Princess’ health and return to public life has been shared by a senior editor at People named Erin Hill.

She weighed in on everything in on everything in an interview with a UK news agency where Mr Hill got particular about the ‘main takeaway’ that is necessary to highlight.

As of right now, “The main takeaway from this video and from Kate's message is that she's completed her chemotherapy.”

For those unversed with Kate’s cancer-free diagnosis, she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer since the start of 2024.

During her time in recuperation, she has been making small appearances at major events like the Trooping of the Colour, however has remained relatively outside of the spotlight.

According to Ms Hill, “she's still focusing on a long recovery and that while she's looking forward to returning to work, she's still going to be kind of doing it on a limited basis.”

Hence its important to note that “this doesn't mark a full return to work,” however, “She's going to be doing a lot of things behind the scenes from her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a lot of meetings with her staff behind the scenes as well.”