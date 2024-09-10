 
Kate Middleton's brother James makes rare public reaction to sister's cancer-free status

Kate Middleton's brother has just given a short reaction to his sister's cancer-free update for the first time

September 10, 2024

Kate Middleton’s brother has just given a rare public reaction to his sister’s cancer free announcement and its come in the form of a comment.

The update itself highlighted Kate’s enthusiasm to get back into the swing of things with “a few more public engagements in the coming months”.

However, the impact of the illness and her continued journey towards remaining cancer-free will be taking precedence, according to the Princess herself, in her Instagram video voiceover.

Reacting to this her brother James Middleton even took to her comment section to share his heartfelt reaction to the news and wrote, “I couldn’t be more proud.”

While the Middleton’s have mainly stayed out of the press once news of Kate’s cancer became public knowledge he made a public vow and shared it to his Instagram account.

It read, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

