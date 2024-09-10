Jamie Lee Curtis reveals secret to 40-year marriage with Christopher Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis spilled the secret to her 40-year marriage with Christopher Guest.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Curtin stated “Well, you don’t leave. I’m also sober for a long time. And we have a phrase in recovery: ‘If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change.’ And, you know, that’s marriage. You stay on the bus, the scenery changes.”

In regards to her marriage she continued by admitting, “Like, all of a sudden, you literally wanna hate each other, and then the next day, it’s a pretty, sunny day. And the dog does something cute. And your child does something cute. And you look at each other, and you’re like, ‘Aw, gosh.’ And then you’re on another track.”

As per US Weekly, she named the qualities that contribute to marital success by saying, “Perseverance, patience, gentleness and a really good dose of hatred.”

Moreover, she recounted by saying, “The truth is that you’re going to hate each other. Not leaving. Not allowing that hatred to then cause you to make some choice that you’re gonna regret. I think that’s really the secret.”

It is worth mentioning that Curtis married Guest in 1984, four months after they met. The couple went on to adopt daughters Annie and Ruby, who were born in 1986 and 1996, respectively.

Additionally, the Oscar nominee told Good Housekeeping in 2018 profile, “My husband and I are opposites. We have been for 33 years, and we always will be. He’s an intellectual."

As per the publication, Curtis has also been committed to her work as an actress through the highs and lows of sustaining a long-running career in Hollywood.

Earlier this month she took home her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Donna Berzatto on The Bear during the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys.