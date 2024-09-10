Prince Harry ‘desperately’ hopes for King Charles help in security case

Prince Harry is continuing his legal fight against the UK Government over taxpayer-funded security, while hoping that his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, could help.



While a palace source has claimed that the outcome is beyond the monarch’s control, a new report has revealed that the Duke of Sussex is determined to secure protection for himself and his family with or without the King's help.

According to The Express, Harry wants protection for himself, his wife Meghan Markle and kids as he desires to return to the UK more frequently.

It comes after a source spilt to People Magazine that "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father.”

But the "notion" is not in "Charles's hands,” a source revealed.

Meanwhile, a royal expert shared their two cents on the matter while speaking to The Sun, "If he was coming back to take over a full Royal Family life he would automatically get it anyway, and the government are not silly.”

"If they review every visit to this country and they know all the threat assessments, and if they think - whoever it is, it could be you or Harry - if he needs protection, he'll be given protection," Matt Wilkinson said.

He added, "If he's that worried about security, he could've stuck - as it happens his father, [King] Charles, who has got the best security in the land. I think it was just an excuse."