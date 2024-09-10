Sean 'Diddy' Combs puts LA home on the market post federal agents raid

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has officially listed his Los Angeles mansion for $62 million.

The decision comes after two of the rapper's properties, the Holmby Hills house and his Miami property, were raided by federal agents in March.

As per the official listing, the 17,000-square-foot home is a 10 beds-13 baths property with a two-story guest house.

The massive estate has many specialty rooms like a wine cellar, a separate catering kitchen, and a theater that can accommodate 35 people. Meanwhile, the guest house has a gym, a recording studio, and multiple suites.

Additional amenities include a basketball court, a spa, an in-ground pool with a waterfall, and a loggia with a barbecue, bar, and a pizza oven.

As per an insider, Diddy has nothing to do with the raid or the ongoing investigation into the many sexual abuse lawsuits against him.

The father-of-five has "lived in Miami as his primary residence for years and always planned to sell the home in L.A. once his daughters grew up and moved out,” People quoted the source.

Diddy has three daughters, Chance, 18, who he shares with businesswoman Sarah Chapman, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, 17, with model Kim Porter, who died in 2018.

He also has a rapper son, King Combs, 26, with Porter and another, Justin Dior Combs, 30, with Misa Hylton—who grew up to pursue a career in acting unlike his dad.

Diddy purchased the mansion in 2014 for $39 million, according to property records. It's located in the exclusive neighborhood of Holmby Hills.