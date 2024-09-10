 
Matt Damon's thoughts on holding Jennifer Lopez's hand revealed

Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez were seen holding hands while engaging in a 'deep conversation' at the 'Unstoppable' party

September 10, 2024

Matt Damon's thoughts on holding Jennifer Lopez's hand revealed

Matt Damon's true thoughts on holding Jennifer Lopez's hand at the Unstoppable party have been revealed.

Matt, who is Ben Affleck's best friend, shocked the world when he was spotted engaging in a “deep conversation with the singer at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace on Friday, September 6. 

Despite the intimate nature of their appearance, the source revealed to Daily Mail that Matt is “definitely on Ben's side” amid his ongoing battle with Jennifer.

"Matt Damon shut down any attempt that J-Lo made to discuss Ben at the premiere,” the confidant shared, claiming that the Atlas actress was keen to talk to the actor about her estranged husband.

The source continued, "It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral.”

“Her whole hand on his hand was a nice touch - but he was not having any of it. He told her he is glad she is doing well and is thankful for her participation in the film - but he made it clear he was not there to talk about Ben at all,” an insider added.

