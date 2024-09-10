All the Lindsay Lohan projects headed for a release by next year

Lindsay Lohan is 'still blown away' making it this far as a first-time mom, that too with her massive Hollywood comeback.

The Mean Girls star, 38, proudly walked the carpet for the third annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner on Monday—with not one but two major projects nearing their release.

Lohan shared the evening with host Gayle King and cohosts by A-listers such as Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian to name a few.

The actress was glowing in a full-length black lace bodysuit, paired with black heels to complete her monochromatic look. She kept her long, strawberry blond locks on one side.

Lohan and Shammas married on April 3, 2022

Lohan, who made a major leap from a time she was struggling to bag good projects over her drug abuse history, now finds 'every day a milestone' after she relocated to Dubai in 2014 and met her now husband Bader Shammas, with whom she shares 1-year-old son, Luai.

"Every day I'm blown away and I'm excited," she told People during a brief chat with People at Kering Founding Caring for Women dinner in NYC when she was asked about the next milestone.

On the professional front currently, Lohan has a Freaky Friday sequel set for a 2025 release.

Lohan also has an upcoming holiday movie with streaming giant Netflix, titled Our Little Secret, set to debut on November 27, 2024.



Even during Lohan's earlier quiet life, she didn't necessarily suffer and instead opened up three beach clubs in Greece between 2016 and 2018 during her time away from the spotlight.



In 2019, she starred in the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which was eventually canceled.

But 2021 marked her major onscreen comeback after a decade hiatus as Netflix announced she was starring in Falling for Christmas.

Then Lohan's second film, Irish Wish, premiered in March, while work on Our Little Secret began production in January 2024.

While Freakier Friday is in the works, the actress does not take any milestone lightly. She previously threw her son a lavish car-themed first birthday party on July 17, 2024.

