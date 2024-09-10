Photo: Kevin Costner 'creates a divide' with 'Yellowstone' exit: Report

Kevin Coster has reportedly created a divide with his unexpected departure from the Yellowstone franchise.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Once they get back on set the void created by his absence is going to be even more glaring.”

The tipster continued, “There’s a big divide already because some people on the cast are moaning about what a big mistake it was to let him go.”

They also stated, “And what a disaster it is and others seem to have this attitude of good riddance because they’re desperate to have more of the limelight.”

“It’s created chaos already and will only get worse assuming Season 6 does go ahead as seems to be planned,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

This comes after an insider previously dished to the outlet, “It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs.”

The source also noted that “at the end of the day, Kevin thinks the Yellowstone bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens,” and they cannot succeed without him.

Moreover, it was claimed at the time, “His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work.”