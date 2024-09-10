 
Geo News

James Earl Jones tributes pour in after 'Star Wars' star death

Loved ones of the late James Earl Jones remember him in an earnest way

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

James Earl Jones tributes pour in after Star Wars star death
James Earl Jones tributes pour in after 'Star Wars' star death

Hollywood is mourning the loss of James Earl Jones, an actor who had appeared in such iconic roles that were still known to be ‘evergreen.’

His peers, costars, and fans were in sudden shock after he was said to have left the world at the age of 93.

Pain and memories were reflected in their tributes as they remembered a star who was noted for voicing the Star Wars' Darth Vader and The Lion King’s Mufasa.

Beginning the round of condolences, Mark Hamill's name must appear on top as his role in the sci-fi franchise frequently clashed with the late actor’s on-screen character.

"One of the world's finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP Dad."

James Earl Jones tributes pour in after Star Wars star death

Creator of Star Wars, George Lucas said in a statement, "James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit. For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being."

"He gave depth, sincerity, and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us...friends and fans alike."

Outside of the Star Wars universe, Kevin Costner paid his tribute to the Oscar-nominated actor.

"Just hearing the news of James Earl Jones's passing. That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams."

James Earl Jones tributes pour in after Star Wars star death

"If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen. Rest in peace, friend."

All the Lindsay Lohan projects headed for a release by next year
All the Lindsay Lohan projects headed for a release by next year
Here's how Prince Harry will mark his 40th birthday with family and friends
Here's how Prince Harry will mark his 40th birthday with family and friends
Barry Keoghan 'may' go off grid while filming 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Barry Keoghan 'may' go off grid while filming 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals secret to 40-year marriage with Christopher Guest
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals secret to 40-year marriage with Christopher Guest
Kate Middleton officially brings major change into royal family's tradition video
Kate Middleton officially brings major change into royal family's tradition
Matt Damon's thoughts on holding Jennifer Lopez's hand revealed
Matt Damon's thoughts on holding Jennifer Lopez's hand revealed
Alice Evans kicked out during child custody hearing over nonserious conduct
Alice Evans kicked out during child custody hearing over nonserious conduct
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'vulgar and opportunistic' move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dragged over 'vulgar and opportunistic' move