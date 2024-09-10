James Earl Jones tributes pour in after 'Star Wars' star death

Hollywood is mourning the loss of James Earl Jones, an actor who had appeared in such iconic roles that were still known to be ‘evergreen.’



His peers, costars, and fans were in sudden shock after he was said to have left the world at the age of 93.

Pain and memories were reflected in their tributes as they remembered a star who was noted for voicing the Star Wars' Darth Vader and The Lion King’s Mufasa.

Beginning the round of condolences, Mark Hamill's name must appear on top as his role in the sci-fi franchise frequently clashed with the late actor’s on-screen character.

"One of the world's finest actors whose contributions to Star Wars were immeasurable. He'll be greatly missed. #RIP Dad."

Creator of Star Wars, George Lucas said in a statement, "James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit. For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being."



"He gave depth, sincerity, and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us...friends and fans alike."

Outside of the Star Wars universe, Kevin Costner paid his tribute to the Oscar-nominated actor.

"Just hearing the news of James Earl Jones's passing. That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams."

"If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen. Rest in peace, friend."