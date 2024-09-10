 
Prince William steps out first time after Kate Middleton's cancer-free video

Kate Middleton revealed that she has completed her course of chemotherapy

September 10, 2024

Prince William made his first public appearance after Princess Kate's announcement of completing her course of chemotherapy.

On Tuesday, William visited Llanelli, South Wales, for a series of engagements celebrating Welsh culture and sport, according to Hello! magazine.

The schedule of Prince of Wales also included a stop at Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where he met students who took part in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, a week-long festival celebrating Welsh culture.

He also visited the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters and attended a local rugby event honoring Welsh female players.

During his visit, William greeted the crowd with a warm "Bore da," which means "Good morning" in Welsh.

This appearance comes after Kate released a deeply personal video, featuring her with William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the video, she expressed her gratitude for the support she has received and announced her return to work this autumn.

This announcement of Kate's return has been met with well-wishes from the public including Sandra Peters at school, who wrote a letter to Kate praising her bravery.

"I just wrote I'm so happy you're in recovery. I'm just a little old lady from Swiss Valley Park. I admire your bravery, your family is all so beautiful," she said as quoted by the outlet.

