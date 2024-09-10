Mindy Kaling reveals reason she isn't celebrating daughter's milestone

Mindy Kaling has two daughters and a son

Mindy Kaling isn’t celebrating a milestone in her baby daughter Anne’s life.

Kaling recently revealed that her daughter has begun her first attempts to crawl, but the actress is not ready for chasing around a crawling baby.

The Office star attended the Tory Burch New York Fashion Week show on Monday, where she told People, “My baby is like, she can't crawl yet, but she's like trying. She's like revving. She's immobile but she really wants to get going.”

She also revealed how she feels about the milestone, saying, “And I'm like, ‘No, not yet!’ I like that she can't move that much. It's like nice and easier to watch her.”

Kaling is also mom to daughter Katherine Swati, 6, and son Spencer Avu, 4.

The Mindy Project star also shared her troubles with makeup now that she’s a parent.

“I don't wear lip gloss anymore because it just gets in my hair too much if I'm like in a rush with children — it just like smears all over,” she said.

“So I am kind of just doing like a lip balm these days,” she shared.

Mindy Kaling was asked if she’d bring her kids to future events, she replied: “You know, I think as of now only my oldest would be able to appreciate it. My son is more into like a trucks vibe. So, unless Tory did like a trucks collab I think it might be lost on him.”