Gemma Arterton opens up on director's demand for unplanned intimate scene

Gemma Arterton has been vocal against intimate scenes in the past as well

Gemma Arterton has opened up on an unnamed directors’ request to film a s*x scene that was previously unscheduled.

The scene in question was written to take place off-camera, but the director demanded that the actors film it.

The King’s Man star told The Radio Times: “I remember being on a set once and the director said, ‘You’re going to shag on the bed.’ And I said, ‘No, this scene was written for us to be off-screen, so you just hear the noises. I’d never have accepted the role if it was going to be filmed.’”

“He put pressure on us on the day. The other actor, God bless him, was mortified. There were very high-profile people there,” she revealed.

Arterton went on to share that the incident preceded intimacy coordinators on sets.

“Anything you’re not comfortable with is not going to happen,” she said of the norm on sets now.

“I’ve heard other actors that are like, ‘I loved it when there was no intimacy coordinator,’ but I definitely think it’s better,” she noted.

Gemma Arterton previously expressed her disdain for intimate scenes in an interview with The Escape in 2018. “The thing I hate about sex scenes is when they’re pornographic — wide shots with bright lights and naked bodies,” she remarked.

