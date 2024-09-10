 
Geo News

Prince William speaks out about Kate Middleton's cancer victory

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton's cancer victory news during his first appearance since announcement

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Prince William speaks out about Kate Middletons cancer victory
Prince William speaks out about Kate Middleton's cancer victory

Prince William has shared his reaction to wife Kate Middleton's cancer victory.

On Tuesday, William stepped out for the first time after Kate released an emotional video revealing she has completed her course of chemotherapy.

The Prince of Wales traveled to Llanelli in South Wales to attend several events celebrating Welsh culture and sports.

During his visit, William thanked the fans who showed support for the Princess of Wales, according to Mirror report.

He spoke to one of the supporters, Pauline Thomas, saying, "It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."

The future King, William, also met students like ten-year-old Ruby Davies, who won an award at the festival during his visit.

Ruby gave William a friendship bracelet for his children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, which he promised they would wear.

Kate's deeply personal video showcasing her with William and their children. 

In the video, Kate reflected, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Kevin Costner 'creates a divide' with 'Yellowstone' exit: Report
Kevin Costner 'creates a divide' with 'Yellowstone' exit: Report
Ben Affleck rules out dating in 'fear' of Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck rules out dating in 'fear' of Jennifer Lopez
Gemma Arterton opens up on director's demand for unplanned intimate scene
Gemma Arterton opens up on director's demand for unplanned intimate scene
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's viral video video
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's viral video
James Earl Jones tributes pour in after 'Star Wars' star death
James Earl Jones tributes pour in after 'Star Wars' star death
Kevin Costner branded as 'undisputed alpha:' Source
Kevin Costner branded as 'undisputed alpha:' Source
Mindy Kaling reveals reason she isn't celebrating daughter's milestone
Mindy Kaling reveals reason she isn't celebrating daughter's milestone
Blake Lively finally reacts to ‘It Ends With Us' drama
Blake Lively finally reacts to ‘It Ends With Us' drama