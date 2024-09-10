Prince William speaks out about Kate Middleton's cancer victory

Prince William has shared his reaction to wife Kate Middleton's cancer victory.

On Tuesday, William stepped out for the first time after Kate released an emotional video revealing she has completed her course of chemotherapy.

The Prince of Wales traveled to Llanelli in South Wales to attend several events celebrating Welsh culture and sports.

During his visit, William thanked the fans who showed support for the Princess of Wales, according to Mirror report.

He spoke to one of the supporters, Pauline Thomas, saying, "It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."

The future King, William, also met students like ten-year-old Ruby Davies, who won an award at the festival during his visit.

Ruby gave William a friendship bracelet for his children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, which he promised they would wear.

Kate's deeply personal video showcasing her with William and their children.

In the video, Kate reflected, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."