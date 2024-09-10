'Game of Thrones' creator sleepless after 'bad' shows

Multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs are in the works with George R.R. Martin at the helm. But, according to him, he is not fully satisfied with them.



Writing his thoughts on his blog after calling out House of the Dragon, the noted author said, that the majority of his time went into the making of these shows and afterward he was left with very little time to work on his long-awaited novel, The Winds of Winter.

"Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more," the 75-year-old said.

He continued, “My various television projects ate up most of those months. Some of that was pleasant (Dark Winds, and The Hedge Knight), most of it was not.”

"The stress kept mounting, the news went from bad to worse to worst, my mood seemed to swing between fury and despair, and at night I tossed and turned when I should have been sleeping," George concluded.