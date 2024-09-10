 
Geo News

Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: 'Such a loss'

Family recalls Shannen Doherty's special moments after her death

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: Such a loss
Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: 'Such a loss'

Last July, Shannen Doherty left this world at the age of 53, and her loved ones paid their tributes to the late actress.

On Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast, the Charmed star's mom, Rosa Doherty, and her close friend, Chris Cortazzo, remembered her special moments.

"We're very fortunate that we have all [these memories] and it's like... it brings happiness and but it also brings... I can at any moment, just burst out because it's such a loss," the deceased actor's mother said.

She continued, "It's such a loss. And, you know, I've said it before. A parent should never go, you know, last longer than a child. A child should never go before a parent."

"With cancer, I mean, she fought this battle and she fought it so hard and she fought it, so much of that was with her faith. And she says, 'I just have faith that I'm doing what I need to do,' " Rosa concluded.

Shannen's friend Chirs meanwhile praised the bravery of his late friend in her long battle with cancer, saying she had been "such a warrior through it all."

Adding, "She fought so hard. In fact, I never thought she was gonna go. I just, I still can't believe it, but she never complained. She went to chemo and [would] be so sick."

'Game of Thrones' creator sleepless after 'bad' shows
'Game of Thrones' creator sleepless after 'bad' shows
Van Hunt's romance takes Halle Berry to the moon
Van Hunt's romance takes Halle Berry to the moon
How did Michael Sheen become Prince Andrew?
How did Michael Sheen become Prince Andrew?
HBO reveals if 'Harry Potter' series casting will be inclusive
HBO reveals if 'Harry Potter' series casting will be inclusive
Prince William speaks out about Kate Middleton's cancer victory
Prince William speaks out about Kate Middleton's cancer victory
Kevin Costner 'creates a divide' with 'Yellowstone' exit: Report
Kevin Costner 'creates a divide' with 'Yellowstone' exit: Report
Ben Affleck rules out dating in 'fear' of Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck rules out dating in 'fear' of Jennifer Lopez
Gemma Arterton opens up on director's demand for unplanned intimate scene
Gemma Arterton opens up on director's demand for unplanned intimate scene