Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: 'Such a loss'

Last July, Shannen Doherty left this world at the age of 53, and her loved ones paid their tributes to the late actress.



On Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast, the Charmed star's mom, Rosa Doherty, and her close friend, Chris Cortazzo, remembered her special moments.

"We're very fortunate that we have all [these memories] and it's like... it brings happiness and but it also brings... I can at any moment, just burst out because it's such a loss," the deceased actor's mother said.

She continued, "It's such a loss. And, you know, I've said it before. A parent should never go, you know, last longer than a child. A child should never go before a parent."

"With cancer, I mean, she fought this battle and she fought it so hard and she fought it, so much of that was with her faith. And she says, 'I just have faith that I'm doing what I need to do,' " Rosa concluded.

Shannen's friend Chirs meanwhile praised the bravery of his late friend in her long battle with cancer, saying she had been "such a warrior through it all."

Adding, "She fought so hard. In fact, I never thought she was gonna go. I just, I still can't believe it, but she never complained. She went to chemo and [would] be so sick."