Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce

Halle Berry took a three-year-long break from dating after her 2015 split from ex-husband Olivier Martinez.



In a new interview, Halle revealed that she wanted to take time to understand herself after the marriage collapsed.

The Union star called that time a “sabbatical to understand me.” In that period, Halle began reading more, attending therapy, and learning meditation.

“I created my career. I was intentional about that. I knew what I was going to do, and I did it,” she told Marie Claire.

“But I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey goosey with that. You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you,” she said.

After her separation from the Unfaithful star, she began making "detailed lists of what she wanted and needed in a partner," after which her current partner Van Hunt came into her life.

“The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother,' ” she shared.

“It took me a minute to get it right,” Halle said of her romantic relationships. “But the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person.”

Halle Berry and musician Van Hunt met in 2020 and were soon in a serious relationship, making it public in September 2020. The actress’ new movie Never Let Go will hit theaters on September 20.