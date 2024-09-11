 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make frequent tours around the world to build their brand

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to board in another tour away from the Royals

The duke and Duchess of of Sussex, who recently came back from their celebrated Colombia trip, are planning to go to an African country where they began their romance.

Hello! Magazine reports the new destination could be Lesotho and Botswana, where Harry's Sentebale charity operates.

This comes as Harry is accused of making a faux-royal tour with Meghan Markle are exiting from the Royal Family.

The insider added: "That's his world, that's what he's used to and that's what he knows. He can still add value."

Harry famously spoke about his love-filled romantics trip to Botswana back in 2016, during which the couple defied to spend the rest of their lives together.

Harry said: "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”

