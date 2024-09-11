 
Prince Harry security excuse did not ‘wash' with protection bosses

Prince Harry is asked to understand his position on the royal family after quitting as a Senior Royal

Web Desk
September 11, 2024

Prince Harry has been asked to wake up and realise he is no longer welcome in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who is appealing the Uk High Court to grant him tax-payer funded security in the UK upon all his arrivals, is told he does not deserve it.

Royal protection officer Dick Griffin tells The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson: “RAVEC, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, have decided he’s not going to get protection in this country and that’s an ongoing saga and he’s still arguing about whether he should get it or not.

“I’m not quite sure why he thinks he should get it.

“If he was coming back to take up a full Royal Family life, he would automatically get it.”

He added: “The Government are not silly, they review every visit to this country and they know all the threat assessments - whoever it is, it could be anyone - if he [Harry] needs protection he’ll be given protection.

“His excuse of security just didn’t wash because if he’s that worried about security he could have stuck with his father, who has got the best security in the land.

“I think it was just an excuse.”

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards then added: “It was an excuse.

“Also, he turns up for these court cases without security. He turns up for those when he’s suing newspapers or he’s suing the Home Office because he wants to get police protection.

“I agree, he’s got to start seeing things as they really are and he’s no longer welcome here, it seems.”

