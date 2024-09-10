Beyonce recalls being 'hesitant' about Blue Ivy joining her onstage

Beyonce has recently shared about her daughter, Blue Ivy's tour debut.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Beyonce revealed that she was initially hesitant about having her daughter on stage during the Renaissance tour.

However, despite having her reservations, Ivy, 12, made memorable appearances during the tour, including a standout performance at Stade De France in May 2023.

Beyonce explained that although she tried to keep personal life separate from her career, Ivy "earned" her place on stage.

"She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it," Beyonce said.

She added, "And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."

Beyonce also revealed that the tour was strategically planned during Ivy's school holidays to balance family life and professional commitments.

"I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles," Beyonce, who is also mom to twins Rumi and Sir, stated.

She added, "Raising three kids isn’t easy....I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling. My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals."