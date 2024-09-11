 
Geo News

Beyonce chases ‘normalcy' for her kids, says life in not a ‘brand‘

The singer shares 3 children, 12-year-old daughter Ivy and 7-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, with her husband JAY-Z

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Beyonce give her family priority over work
Beyonce give her family priority over work

Beyonce revealed that she schedules her work around her family and they are her first priority.

In a recent chat with GQ, the 43-year-old singer opened up about scheduling her time for her family as she has taken on some new business ventures.

"One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand," Beyoncé told the outlet.

"It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art," she continued.

The singer further pointed out, "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

The mom-of-three noted that she willfully makes her work schedule "around her family"

"I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture and lifestyles," Beyonce added.

J.K Simmons gets honest about his first thoughts on Damien Chazelle
J.K Simmons gets honest about his first thoughts on Damien Chazelle
Beyonce recalls being 'hesitant' about Blue Ivy joining her onstage
Beyonce recalls being 'hesitant' about Blue Ivy joining her onstage
Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source
Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source
Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce video
Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary