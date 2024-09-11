Beyonce chases ‘normalcy' for her kids, says life in not a ‘brand‘

Beyonce give her family priority over work

Beyonce revealed that she schedules her work around her family and they are her first priority.



In a recent chat with GQ, the 43-year-old singer opened up about scheduling her time for her family as she has taken on some new business ventures.

"One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand," Beyoncé told the outlet.

"It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art," she continued.

The singer further pointed out, "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

The mom-of-three noted that she willfully makes her work schedule "around her family"

"I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture and lifestyles," Beyonce added.