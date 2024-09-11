Photo: Selma Blair all hearts for Paris Hilton amid new album release

Selma Blair took a trip down memory lane and reflected on her friendship with Paris Hilton.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party Presented By HEYDUDE, the 52-year-old actress recalled the first time when she crossed paths with the heiress.

She began, “I actually met Paris in the very early days,” adding, “I had a boyfriend, Jason Schwartzman, who was about Paris’s age, and it was, like, after the original Vanity Fair story with her [and Nicole Richie] and [then] I saw her [in person] and she was, like, all sexy.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Paris has just released her second studio album called Infinite Icon while working on a reality show called, Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie.

In the same conversation, Selma got candid about the time when she actually bonded with Paris.

She also recounted, “I fell in love with her [when] we did a Marc Jacobs campaign,” noting, “I’d seen her documentary and it really was moving and I’m so proud of her. She really opened up.”

Gushing over her close pal, the acting sensation declared, “I saw how [much] she endured, and how she stayed true to herself and really was looking for the best through all of this that’s been happening,” and concluded, “She’s on the other side, and I hope she just keeps growing with love and fun and music, and I’m really so happy.”