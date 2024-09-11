Prince William misses golden days of serving as rescue pilot

Prince William confesses his love to flying helicopter

Prince William confessed that he would love to fly a helicopter again during a visit to the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters.



The 42-year-old prince has previously served as a rescue pilot from 2015 to 2017 for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

During his visit, the heir to the throne revealed plans in the pipeline to fly with the Wales Air Ambulance from its base in Cardiff Bay, as per Dailymail.

William also took to his and Princess Kate's official joint account on Instagram to share some insights into his visit.

"Air Ambulance Week is the perfect time to say thank you for everything Air Ambulance charities across the country do in saving lives #AAW2024,” he captioned the post.

"Supporting these brilliant charities up and down the country helps them in their vital work - today, tomorrow and every day," the caption continued.

"Great to catch up with the Wales @air_ambulance team on base today!" it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2010 the future King, William, completed his training as a helicopter pilot in the RAF Search and Rescue Force.