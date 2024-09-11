 
Geo News

Demi Moore ‘eccentric' sleeping habit ft. dogs laid bare

The actress joked about why she is single on 'The Tonight Show'

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Demi Moore sleeps with her pet dogs?
Demi Moore sleeps with her pet dogs?

Demi Moore revealed her "eccentric" night routine includes her pups.

In a chat with Jimmy Fallon during a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 9, the 61-year-old actress opened up about her bedtime rituals.

"I sleep with dogs," Moore told the show host.

She went on to say, "If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am."

While explaining she noted, "I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get under the covers."

"I have two beds for the little ones, so that they have the beds within the bed," she added.

Giggling over Moore's revelation, Fallon responded with, "You take care of them."

Moore joked, "Of course! Hence why I'm single."

In the month of August, Moore's dog Pilaf was included in Vogue's special "celebri-dog" collection called Dogue.

The special edition also featured Billie Eilish's pet dog Shark and Glen Powell's beloved pup Brisket.

Meghan Markle reveals THIS place made her feel safe 5 years ago
Meghan Markle reveals THIS place made her feel safe 5 years ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?
Matthew Lawrence recalls Justin Timberlake's thoughts about him: 'So mean'
Matthew Lawrence recalls Justin Timberlake's thoughts about him: 'So mean'
Prince Harry security excuse did not ‘wash' with protection bosses video
Prince Harry security excuse did not ‘wash' with protection bosses
Brittany Mahomes drops loved up photos with husband Patrick
Brittany Mahomes drops loved up photos with husband Patrick
What Kat Middleton tells Prince William in cancer vid: Lip reader reveals video
What Kat Middleton tells Prince William in cancer vid: Lip reader reveals
Beyoncé reveals why she decided against music videos
Beyoncé reveals why she decided against music videos
Meghan Markle ‘dodgy' move against Kate ‘crashes on pavement' video
Meghan Markle ‘dodgy' move against Kate ‘crashes on pavement'