Demi Moore ‘eccentric' sleeping habit ft. dogs laid bare

Demi Moore sleeps with her pet dogs?

Demi Moore revealed her "eccentric" night routine includes her pups.



In a chat with Jimmy Fallon during a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 9, the 61-year-old actress opened up about her bedtime rituals.

"I sleep with dogs," Moore told the show host.

She went on to say, "If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am."

While explaining she noted, "I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get under the covers."

"I have two beds for the little ones, so that they have the beds within the bed," she added.

Giggling over Moore's revelation, Fallon responded with, "You take care of them."

Moore joked, "Of course! Hence why I'm single."

In the month of August, Moore's dog Pilaf was included in Vogue's special "celebri-dog" collection called Dogue.

The special edition also featured Billie Eilish's pet dog Shark and Glen Powell's beloved pup Brisket.