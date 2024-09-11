Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner finalize divorce post custody battle

Joe Jonas decided to close the chapter of his marriage with Sophie Turner, a year after filing for divorce.

According to USA Today, a final judgment in the case was reached on Friday and additional details on the former couple's divorce settlement were not immediately made available by the court.

As per the outlet, Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress last September. The petition for dissolution of marriage stated the reason for their divorce was that Jonas and Turner's marital relationship had become "irretrievably broken."

In regards to their divorce, Joe and Sophie wrote a joint statement after the announcement of their divorce, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

During their divorce, Turner sued Jonas for allegedly withholding their children's passports and refusing to allow them to return to England, where she is from, as per the publication.

However, the outlet reported that in January, lawyers for both Jonas and Turner requested that a U.S. district judge in New York dismiss the federal lawsuit, effectively terminating Turner's case.

Furthermore, in documents filed in the southern district of New York, the former couple's attorneys stated that a U.K. court approved a consent order that the pair filed, which contained a parenting plan "resolving the parenting aspects of their matter."