Dave Grohl accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend post secret baby revelation

Dave Grohl's ex-girlfriend Louise Post accused him of cheating on-stage in Australia.

According to Daily Mail, this happened after the Foo Fighters frontman admitted to cheating on his wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a secret baby girl this week.

The rock star shocked his fans when he revealed on Instagram that he recently welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage to his wife of 21 years.

Moreover, as per the publication, Dave's ex-girlfriend Louise drunkenly accused him of cheating on her on-stage in the 90s.

Additionally, the rocker was linked to Veruca Salt singer Louise after the end of his marriage to his first wife Jennifer Youngblood in 1997, when he admitted to infidelity, as per the outlet.

However, after a year of dating, their relationship came to an end with Louise accusing Dave of cheating on stage during a show in Melbourne.

Furthermore, Louise publicly railed against Dave as she boldly claimed that he had cheated on her with actress Winona Ryder, which he has denied.

According to the publication’s reports, Louise later stated that she was drunk at that time, however, she didn't take back her allegations, while admitting that she was “publicly falling apart” during her Aussie tour.

Despite the tumultuous split, Louise and Dave are still friends and she has addressed speculation that their split inspired lyrics on her 2000 album Resolver.