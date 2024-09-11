 
Geo News

Dave Grohl accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend post secret baby revelation

Dave Grohl's ex-girlfriend Louise Post puts allegation of cheating against him after the rock star reveals his secret baby daughter's birth

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Dave Grohl accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend post secret baby revelation
Dave Grohl accused of cheating by ex-girlfriend post secret baby revelation

Dave Grohl's ex-girlfriend Louise Post accused him of cheating on-stage in Australia.

According to Daily Mail, this happened after the Foo Fighters frontman admitted to cheating on his wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a secret baby girl this week.

The rock star shocked his fans when he revealed on Instagram that he recently welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage to his wife of 21 years.

Moreover, as per the publication, Dave's ex-girlfriend Louise drunkenly accused him of cheating on her on-stage in the 90s.

Additionally, the rocker was linked to Veruca Salt singer Louise after the end of his marriage to his first wife Jennifer Youngblood in 1997, when he admitted to infidelity, as per the outlet.

However, after a year of dating, their relationship came to an end with Louise accusing Dave of cheating on stage during a show in Melbourne.

Furthermore, Louise publicly railed against Dave as she boldly claimed that he had cheated on her with actress Winona Ryder, which he has denied.

According to the publication’s reports, Louise later stated that she was drunk at that time, however, she didn't take back her allegations, while admitting that she was “publicly falling apart” during her Aussie tour.

Despite the tumultuous split, Louise and Dave are still friends and she has addressed speculation that their split inspired lyrics on her 2000 album Resolver

Katy Perry reacts to fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian video
Katy Perry reacts to fiancé Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's third ‘quasi' royal tour location unveiled
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's third ‘quasi' royal tour location unveiled
King Charles finally shuts down Prince Harry's access to Buckingham phones
King Charles finally shuts down Prince Harry's access to Buckingham phones
Dave Grohl shocks fans with secret baby revelation outside of marriage
Dave Grohl shocks fans with secret baby revelation outside of marriage
Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damon's hands
Ben Affleck spotted in public after Jennifer Lopez held Matt Damon's hands
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner finalize divorce post custody battle
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner finalize divorce post custody battle
Meghan Markle reveals THIS place made her feel safe 5 years ago
Meghan Markle reveals THIS place made her feel safe 5 years ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next faux-royal tour set to be in THIS country?