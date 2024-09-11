Paris Hilton glams up in NYC post 'Infinite Icon' studio album release

Paris Hilton stepped out in New York City while putting on a glamorous display.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur revealed her physique in a sequined mini dress with a low-cut neckline and long sleeves which she teamed with a pair of silver, glittering pumps and a matching clutch purse.

According to Daily Mail, her blonde hair was styled in bouncy waves while she sported a pair of oversize sunglasses.

As per the outlet, the Simple Life star, who was spotted sitting in the front row of a NYFW show alongside her sister Nicky Hilton and their mother Kathy Hilton, has been promoting her new album, Infinite Icon, which she released last Friday.

Moreover, in the days following the release of her record, she stepped in another glittering outfit as she stepped out with a bright smile on her face and a rosy pink makeup look.

It is worth mentioning that on September 6, the reality TV personality released her sophomore studio album, Infinite Icon.

In this regard, she celebrated the occasion by partying with her sister and mother at the NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon album release party in New York City, as per the publication.

Furthermore, she also graced NYLON's cover for the September issue and opened up about her album's launch during an interview with her longtime friend Bebe Rexha.