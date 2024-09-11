Prince Harry looking more and more like a clown living in sleazy beds

Prince Harry has just found himself being compare to a clown at the hands of Piers Morgan.

He made these accusations and clapback’s public in a piece for The Sun.

There the commentator noted the losing streak the Sussexes have seemingly found themselves entrenched in, since “All Tuesday’s newspaper front pages, from England and Australia to America and India, were dominated by images from the Wales’s film, with barely a cursory side mention to the Sussex’s bejewelled-horse-and-mallet grift.”

But soon after he brushed the faux-royals aside by saying, “enough of those clowns,” because “they’ve made their sleazy royal-fleecing beds and can lie in them.”

For those unversed with the events of the past two days, just recent Kate Middleton released a video announcing that she is officially cancer-free, after going through preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.

At the time of this admission, barely, 100 minutes, according to the commentator, an update regarding Prince Harry’s Polo series came on Netflix’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

At one point in his piece he also gushed over the Windsor’s new-found approach to social media and attempts at “keeping the magic alive” by saying, “first, it represents a seismic departure from anything the royals have ever done before,” because of how ‘emotional’ it made Morgan.

All in all, “At its core was the message that the dreaded Big C can strike anyone at any time, and it doesn’t matter how much money and privilege you have or how many tiaras you wear. I thought Kate’s commentary was word-perfect in its honesty, humility and hope.”