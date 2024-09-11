Meghan Markle bashed for spewing bile at epitome of royalty Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has just been pulled into comparisons with Kate Middleton who has just been branded “the epitome of what it really means to be a royal.”

Comments about the differences between Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Piers Morgan.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent piece for The Sun.

In that piece he writes, “Kate is a woman who on the face of it has everything many women would love – palaces, servants, virtually unlimited budgets for clothes and jewellery, global superstardom.”

“Yet cancer has transformed her into a woman who would gladly give up all those material and ephemeral things for good health and the ability to continue being with her family – of ‘simply loving and being loved.’”

He also added, “she’s become a towering beacon of hope and inspiration to cancer sufferers around the world.”

All in all Piers concluded his piece by saying, “our future Queen is a national treasure about whom we all now feel very protective, and unlike the bitter California duo spewing their bile and filling their boots across the Atlantic, she is the epitome of what it really means to be a royal.”

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle's earlier accusations against the Royal Family pertain to both racist allegations and bullying.

The most notable being the disagreement over bridesmaid dresses that caused the Duchess to erupt into tears, as well as "concerns and conversations" that were raised over Archie's skin colour prior to his birth.

Names of the 'racist' were also revealed in later translations of Omid Scobie's Endgame, however the English version withheld that information.

The names given were that of King Charles and possibly Kate Middleton.