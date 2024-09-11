 
Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Hamlin sparks plastic surgery speculation

Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Hamlin reveals major face transformation which fuels plastic surgery speculation

September 11, 2024

Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Hamlin sparked plastic surgery speculation as she attended the Michael Kors fashion show.

It is worth mentioning that the model revealed a face transformation while wearing a blonde bob.

According to Daily Mail, Delilah's look has “evolved” since her appearance on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her mom.

In this regards, the publication reported that her cheeks looked slimmer compared to their previous fuller appearance.

The fashionista, whose famous mom has been candid about her decision to enhance her features, donned a beige tank top, tucked into a matching maxi skirt with a front slit.

In order to finish her look, the TV personality carried snakeskin clutch and wore pointed toe heels.

As per the outlet, Delilah's eyebrows were bleached blonde, further accentuating her look as she opted for toned-down makeup and a matte red lip.

Moreover, Hamlin was also joined by her mother, Lisa and model sister Amelia.

According to Page Six’ reports, Lisa donned a grey sweater, and a matching skirt and knee-high boots while Amelia showed off her toned abs in a white and pink cropped t-shirt, rolled-up black pants, and sneakers.

As far as Lisa is concerned, she was first skyrocketed into the spotlight in the late 1980s as she captured the nation’s eyes by her all-natural beauty.

However, the actress and model succumbed to the pressures of Hollywood and underwent cosmetic enhancements, as per the outlet’s reports. 

