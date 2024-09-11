Prince Harry sparks immigration confusion after narcotics case's landslide verdict

Prince Harry has just found himself at a new crossroads after his visa and immigration case received a verdict.

For those unversed, this case was filed by The Heritage Foundation, under the Freedom of Information Act, and demands that the Department of Homeland Security provide Prince Harry’s visa documents given that the royal had made public admissions about drug use.

It is pertinent to mention that any admissions of narcotic consumption immediately bar's someone from getting the chance to live or work within the United States of America.

The verdict came out on September 9th, 2024 and under Judge Carl J. Nichols.

According to Newsweek the sealed orders provide no information about how the case was terminated or whether Prince Harry’s visa status is still intact, if at all.

But documents obtained from The Heritage Foundation’ lawyers state, “[The case] comes about in the main because HRH [His Royal Highness] voluntarily—and for immense profit—admitted in writing to the elements of any number of controlled substance violations. (Indeed, some say HRH has approached the point of bragging and encouraging illegal drug use.)”

“The Duke of Sussex did so despite the fact that it is widely known that such admissions can have adverse immigration consequences for non-citizens and despite employing preeminent legal advisors on both sides of the Atlantic.”

In earlier court filings by lawyers connected to the government also stated that they “cannot confirm or deny whether any other records that [Heritage] are seeking exist because the mere acknowledgement of these records would constitute an unwarranted invasion of Prince Harry's privacy.”

“The records are particularly sensitive because releasing them, even in part, would reveal Prince Harry's status in the United States, which Prince Harry has not disclosed.”

“Specifically, the records would reveal the types of documents that Prince Harry used to travel to the United States, his admission status, and any immigration, or non-immigration, benefits that he may have sought. Courts consistently hold that a person's visa or immigration status is private, personal information exempt from disclosure.”

The admission of narcotics this case was created after, pertain to the written statements made in the memoir Spare. The cite cocaine and marijuana, among other things that the royal had tried at a point in his life.