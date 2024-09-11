Dakota Johnson leaves fans confused over Chris Martin 'relationship' with new move

Dakota Johnson's recent outing leaves fans confused over Chris Martin relationship

Dakota Johnson's recent move has left fans confused about her relationship status with the Coldplay singer, Chris Martin.



According to Hello magazine, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was spotted at star-studded charity event without her engagement ring on Monday night.

The 34-year-old actress, who marked her presence donning a Gucci dress, was snapped without her £340,000 engagement ring.

Her recent appearances sans her engagement ring have initiated rumours that the couple, who has been engaged since March 2024, may be "facing trouble".

It was also reported in May that the couple would soon part ways, despite being engaged for only two months at the time.

However, it was revealed by a source to MailOnline that Johnson and Martin were together after the Madame Web star attended Glastonbury Festival in June to watch Coldplay's headline set.



But the speculations surrounding their relationship status did not end as fans of the duo have been keeping tabs of Johnson's public appearances without her engagement ring.