Piers Morgan calls out Harry, Meghan over ‘nauseatingly ill-timed’ Netflix teaser

Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calling them "spoilt brats" for trying to overshadow Kate Middleton’s health update with their new show’s promo.



In his latest Uncensored column, the talk show host criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their "nauseatingly ill-timed self-promotional plug" and accused them of trying to steal the Princess of Wales’ “spotlight.”

Morgan pointed out that Harry and Meghan allegedly timed the release of their new Netflix show's promo just "100 minutes" after Kate released an emotional video on her cancer recovery.

"The gap was only 100 minutes, but it might as well have been 100 light years,” he penned. "Of course, it may just have been a stupendous coincidence but if you believe that, then I've got some very dodgy old Ford Cortinas to sell you.”

"One thing is indisputable, and it's that the separate announcements perfectly encapsulated the very different lives of these two couples now,” the royal expert continued.

Hailing Kate and Prince William over their video, while comparing them to the Sussexes, he said, "One, featuring the heir to the throne and his health-stricken wife, was an extraordinarily moving, humble, and profoundly inspiring insight into what it's like to have a life-threatening illness when you have a loving young family, regardless of wealth or status."

"The other, featuring two spoiled brat renegades who ditched royal duty and service for a life of self-enriching Hollywood glitz and glamour, was a nauseatingly ill-timed self-promotional plug for a series about a sport so elite only millionaires can play it."

Morgan went on to note that whether Harry and Meghan intended to upstage Kate and William or simply capitalize on the attention, the Duke failed to receive the attention he wanted with the teaser of his polo show.

"Regardless of whether Meghan and Harry deliberately rushed out their promo to try to spoil Kate and William's big announcement, or just to capitalise on the megaton-sized global attention it instantly received, it landed like a plop of unwanted pigeon poop on a pavement."