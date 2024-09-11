Halsey shares details of 'terrifying' battle with multiple illnesses

Halsey has opened up about her battle with multiple illnesses in recent months.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old songstress shared details of her experiences with lupus, T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, POTS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and Sjogren’s syndrome.

“I got the kind of sick where you can’t really leave your house,” said Halsey. “Your body starts to look different. You lose your hair like it was really just a completely transformative experience.”

The Bad At Love vocalist further said, "I was in that in-between space, waiting for answers from doctors for months of like, you know, not only could I be not in a position where I get to be a musician anymore, but I don’t even know now if I’m going to get to be anymore.”

“And that was terrifying,” continued the singer. She added that being a mother made the situation even more “scary.”

"Kind of like the greatest thing in the world ever happened to me [becoming a mom]. And then all of a sudden, a really scary thing happened to me,” said the singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.



"And then I knew that I had to start writing because I knew that that was going to help me process what was going on,” added the Without Me hitmaker.

For those unversed, Halsey is the mother of a three-year-old son, Ender Ridley Aydin, whom she shares with screenwriter Alev Aydin.