Princess Eugenie releases statement amid new alliance with Harry, Meghan claims

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has issued her first public statement after reports she and her sister Beatrice have left Kate Middleton and Prince William worried with new alliance with Meghan Markle and Harry.



Recently, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Archie and Lilibet parents are growing closer to Eugenie and Beatrice and it is said to be causing concern for William and Kate.

The royal expert told the Mirror, "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.

"They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Meghan than with any other part of the family.”

Amid these claims, Eugenie shared a video on Instagram and said, “Today I was so lucky to visit Haven House Hospice with my sister.



“Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green, London, fund specialist care to children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.”

She continued, “It was so incredible to see the caring work they do and meet some of the children and families whose lives are changed by the care and support they receive here.”