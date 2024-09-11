Prince William's plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed

Royal insiders have disclosed Prince William’s brutal plans as King for his estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.



Speaking to OK! Magazine, the royal source claimed that things will be different when Prince William is the king and one way is that unlike his father King Charles.

The future king plans to cut all ties with Archie and Lilibet parents for good, the report further claims.

The insider said Prince William’s decision was “swift” and “final” in how he wants to tackle relations with Harry and Meghan in future.

The outlet, citing the sources, reported Prince William may even issue a “Letters Patent when king that strips the entire of their HRH styles.”

However, William would only be able to send a request to parliament which would then rule on whether or not to remove them.

“The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move, and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely,” the tipster said about William’s approach for the throne.

The source told the publication when William does ascend the throne, the California-based royal couple should “expect no invitations of any kind across the pond like we see the current king do.”