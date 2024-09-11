 
Geo News

Prince William's plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed

Prince William has made “swift” and “final” decision how he wants to tackle relations with Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Prince Williams plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed
Prince William's plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed

Royal insiders have disclosed Prince William’s brutal plans as King for his estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the royal source claimed that things will be different when Prince William is the king and one way is that unlike his father King Charles.

The future king plans to cut all ties with Archie and Lilibet parents for good, the report further claims.

The insider said Prince William’s decision was “swift” and “final” in how he wants to tackle relations with Harry and Meghan in future.

The outlet, citing the sources, reported Prince William may even issue a “Letters Patent when king that strips the entire of their HRH styles.”

However, William would only be able to send a request to parliament which would then rule on whether or not to remove them.

“The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move, and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely,” the tipster said about William’s approach for the throne.

The source told the publication when William does ascend the throne, the California-based royal couple should “expect no invitations of any kind across the pond like we see the current king do.”

Prince William shares new update about Kate Middleton's health after Princess video video
Prince William shares new update about Kate Middleton's health after Princess video
Meghan Markle opens up about secret bookstore escape in NYC video
Meghan Markle opens up about secret bookstore escape in NYC
Chappell Roan opens up on being stalked after becoming famous
Chappell Roan opens up on being stalked after becoming famous
Shailene Woodley learns to be very open after 'Three Women'
Shailene Woodley learns to be very open after 'Three Women'
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short hilariously troll each other: Watch video
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short hilariously troll each other: Watch
Kate Middleton shocasing her privilege during cancer battle?
Kate Middleton shocasing her privilege during cancer battle?
Buckingham Palace shares wonderful news after Kate Middleton's announcement
Buckingham Palace shares wonderful news after Kate Middleton's announcement
Prince Harry goes against wife Meghan Markle in shocking decision
Prince Harry goes against wife Meghan Markle in shocking decision