Chappell Roan opens up on being stalked after becoming famous

Chappell Roan reveals she has found a way to deal with 'stalker' fans

September 11, 2024

Chappell Roan has revealed that she has found a way to deal with fans who stalk her wherever she goes.

Speaking on the issue of dealing with her obsessive fans, Roan told Rolling Stone, "So now I have to have security."

The HOT TO GO! star recalled that she has had the “same person show up to her parents' home and follow her to her hotel room in New York.”

Moreover, Roan, who performed at Coachella for the first time in April 2024, also claimed on being kissed without her consent and being harassed by a man at an airport over an autograph.

The singer, while recalling such stalking incidents, said, "I got home and dropped to my knees," adding, "I have a hard time crying now because of my meds, but I sobbed."

Roan was referring to the medication she takes for bipolar II disorder, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings.

