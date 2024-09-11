Kate Middleton shocasing her privilege during cancer battle?

 
Kate Middleton has been called out for the brimming amount of privilege she carries in regards to her cancer battle

September 11, 2024

Experts feel Kate Middleton’s cancer battle was one that was showcased differently to the rest of the world.

The expert who brought this all to light is Tim Teeman, and his piece for the Daily Beast highlighted it all.

The author referenced the social media chatter by saying, “First, whatever her critics say, she can tell the world whatever she likes how she likes. It is good that she feels so well after completing chemotherapy treatment.”

Because “chemo, as those who know know, can be horrible, tough, and variable—each day an unknown physical and psychological rollercoaster. Every cancer patient is different, and every cancer patient can declare what they want to declare in whatever way suits them.”

“It is also true that Kate has access to the kind of medical expertise and care many do not,” and “some have questioned her experience, and expression of that experience, when contrasted with those who do not share her privilege.”

But according to Mr Teeman, “as the video shows, Kate is speaking for herself (and for others, she hopes). She is a public figure, one of the famous women in the world, and as such has decided to make an emphatically public statement—in a way and tone no-one would have predicted.”

Before concluding he also chimed in with quips that compare the Princess to a seemingly Disney aesthetic and admitted, “The only thing missing in her pop video meets Instagram postcard were animated tweeting birds and deer appearing in the woodland clearing gazing at her adoringly.”

