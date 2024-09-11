Meghan Markle opens up about secret bookstore escape in NYC

Meghan Markle recently shared a heartwarming story about finding solace in a bookstore during a trip to New York City in 2019.



While still a working royal, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited a bookstore to escape the spotlight and feel safe.

At the opening weekend of Godmothers, a new bookstore in Montecito, California, Meghan spoke about the comfort and safety she finds in bookstores.

She recalled wearing a cap and keeping a low profile to avoid detection. “For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

“I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world. The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore,” she added.

Meghan was in the city on a secret trip to watch her friend, Serena Williams, play in the U.S. Open, the Duchess revealed, according to Town & Country.

She also expressed gratitude to the bookstore’s founders “for not just creating the space, but for holding the space for so many people to feel seen through the pages, either in laughter, in grief, in feeling less alone.”