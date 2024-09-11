 
Geo News

Meghan Markle opens up about secret bookstore escape in NYC

Meghan Markle gets candid on finding comfort in bookstores

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2024

Meghan Markle opens up about secret bookstore escape in NYC

Meghan Markle recently shared a heartwarming story about finding solace in a bookstore during a trip to New York City in 2019.

While still a working royal, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited a bookstore to escape the spotlight and feel safe.

At the opening weekend of Godmothers, a new bookstore in Montecito, California, Meghan spoke about the comfort and safety she finds in bookstores.

She recalled wearing a cap and keeping a low profile to avoid detection. “For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

“I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world. The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore,” she added.

Meghan was in the city on a secret trip to watch her friend, Serena Williams, play in the U.S. Open, the Duchess revealed, according to Town & Country.

She also expressed gratitude to the bookstore’s founders “for not just creating the space, but for holding the space for so many people to feel seen through the pages, either in laughter, in grief, in feeling less alone.”

Prince William shares new update about Kate Middleton's health after Princess video video
Prince William shares new update about Kate Middleton's health after Princess video
Prince William's plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed
Prince William's plans for Harry, Meghan Markle as King disclosed
Chappell Roan opens up on being stalked after becoming famous
Chappell Roan opens up on being stalked after becoming famous
Shailene Woodley learns to be very open after 'Three Women'
Shailene Woodley learns to be very open after 'Three Women'
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short hilariously troll each other: Watch video
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short hilariously troll each other: Watch
Kate Middleton shocasing her privilege during cancer battle?
Kate Middleton shocasing her privilege during cancer battle?
Buckingham Palace shares wonderful news after Kate Middleton's announcement
Buckingham Palace shares wonderful news after Kate Middleton's announcement
Prince Harry goes against wife Meghan Markle in shocking decision
Prince Harry goes against wife Meghan Markle in shocking decision