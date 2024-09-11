Taylor Swift reacts to political accusations after Travis Kelce breakup rumors

Taylor Swift shares deep message after Travis Kelce breakup rumors

Taylor Swift has shared a meaningful message after the speculations of separation from Travis Kelce.

Swift and her beau were surrounded by rumours of a split over a "fake" and "fabricated" document, which went viral on social media earlier.

Taking to Instagram on September 11, the pop icon broke her silence and emphasised the importance of participation in the 2024 U.S. elections.

The Enchanted singer said that she felt the urge to be "very transparent" about her actual plans for the presidential elections as a voter and extended her support to Kamala Harris, who is set to compete against Donald Trump.

Addressing her fears and concerns over AI, she also said, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

Swift also eulogised Kamala’s efforts for human rights by sharing her personal opinion and persuaded her fans to do their thorough research as she did hers.

She said, "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes, I believe we need a warrior to champion them."



“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Kelce have been facing breakup chatter in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a document written on the headed paper of Kelce’s US PR company, Full Scope, was spread online, revealing the strategy and exact date of Taylor and his split. However, a spokesperson of that company later denied the rumors by labelling them fabricated and their PDA-filled outings have also snubbed the breakup tittle-tattle among fans.