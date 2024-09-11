King Charles sends love, support to Kate Middleton after latest announcement

King Charles and Queen Camilla have extended love and support to beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales announced she has completed her chemotherapy.



The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, took to X, formerly Twitter handle and reposted Kate Middleton’s video statement to show her their support.

The monarch also extended love to Kate Middleton by pressing the heart button on her Instagram post.

The Princess of Wales announced on Monday that she has completed her chemotherapy, expressing her ‘relief’ in a deeply personal video message filmed at her family home in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, royal expert Cameron Walker has claimed the King and Queen are understood to think that announcement is ‘wonderful news’ and will continue to offer the Princess ‘love, thoughts and support’.

He further said, “Her Royal Highness is expected to undertake a handful of public engagements over the next few months, but is still focused on ‘staying cancer free’.”

“I understand The Princess has started working from home, but full recovery will take time,” Cameron said in another tweet.