Eminem leaves fans excited with latest music announcement

Eminem set to release new version of famous song

Eminem has announced the deluxe edition of his recent LP The Death Of Slim Shady.



The rapper took to Instagram and shared that he will release an extended deluxe version of his latest album on September 13, alongside a short video featuring a milk carton with a missing notice for Slim Shady.

His The Death Of Slim Shady, which was released in July, is a part of Expanded Mourner’s Edition of the album. A track-list for the expanded edition has yet to be revealed.

Moreover, the rapper is set to open the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, airing live tonight on Wednesday i.e. September 11, at 8 p.m.

Eminem recently delighted fans with exciting new music news

The Without Me rapper will perform material from his latest album, that includes the lead singles Houdini and Tobey, for the first time on television.

Eminem is also nominated for eight VMAs this year, including Best Hip-Hop, Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer and Video of the Year for the his album’s lead single Houdini.

If the Venom hitmaker wins just one award, he will surpass Peter Gabriel as the most decorated male artist in VMAs history.