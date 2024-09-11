 
Sair Khan delights fans as she announces return to filming

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan is back to work after giving birth to her first child

September 11, 2024

Coronation Street star Sair Khan delighted her fans by announcing her return to work after giving birth to her first child with her partner Nathan Chilton.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress shared a photo of a script, confirming she’s back to filming.

"I am Backstreet," she captioned the post.

In May, Sair announced the birth of her baby boy by posting a series of heartwarming images of herself and Nathan cradling their tiny newborn.

“Navigating the ups and downs of the postnatal period with each day and night rolling into the next and countless challenges with latching and feeding,” the actress penned on her Instagram at that time.

Describing the first few weeks of her parenthood journey as "tough but beautiful," the soap star continued, "I thought I’d be back to regular life straight after birth but the reality has been very different, so just taking it step by step and trying not to feel guilty!"

