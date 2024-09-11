Denzel Washington reviews 'Gladiator 2' costars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal's acting

'Gladiator 2' stars Paul Mescal in the titular role alongside Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is full of praise for his Gladiator 2 costars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, noting that the duo are “great” in the upcoming film.

Denzel was asked about Gladiator 2 during a new interview with Variety, he replied: “Huge! Ridiculously big!”

The Equalizer actor was then asked if his co-stars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal are “good” in the movie.

He gushed: “Not good. Great. Both of them. It’s a hard act to follow, and Paul pulled it off. He’s his own gladiator. I didn’t have to do anything but this [sips water with pinky up]. That was my job. Just twirl the glass, twirl the goblet, and hold whatever I had in my other hand. And make sure I don’t step on my gown.”

The celebrated actor was also asked about his single teardrop act, which fans consider his signature move.

Denzel Washington explained: “That’s not a “signature move.” Signature move sounds like a go-to. In fact, I teared up because the whip was wet and it actually hurt. It was a real tear. That’s a true story. It was felt, and if you go back and look, they kept wetting everything down, and the felt was wet. And it was hitting me in the back, and it hurt.”