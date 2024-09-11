Nikki Garcia ready to take 'serious' move in her marriage to Artem Chuguntsev

Nikki Garcia is reportedly planning to take a "serious" move in her marriage to Artem Chuguntsev.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the TV personality and the former WWE wrestler are “not living under the same roof” after Artem's arrest for domestic violence.

The confidant revealed that their “friends believe they will end up splitting.”

On August 29, Artem was taken into custody by police in California on charges of domestic violence following an alleged altercation with his wife.

“Nikki, [her sister] Brie and their family are too strong to let this slide and to let this kind of behavior be OK,” the tipster added, “especially around a child.”

For those unversed, Nikki and Artem tied the knot in August 2022, and the couple shares a son, Matteo, together.