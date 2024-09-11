 
Jennifer Aniston 'heartbroken' after Justin Theroux engagement: Source

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston remained friends after divorce in 2015

Web Desk
September 11, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Aniston 'heartbroken' after Justin Theroux engagement: Source

Jennifer Aniston's former husband Justin Theroux has finally confirmed his engagement with lady love, Nicole Brydon Bloom. 

 While the newly engaged couple is receiving wishes from other stars, their reunion has opened old wounds for Jennifer Aniston, as per the findings of Life & Style.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently revealed to the outlet, “The fact that they remained friends gave Jen hope that they could possibly reconcile someday." 

The source also explained, "So it stung to hear that Justin has moved on once and for all and gotten engaged.”

 In addition to this, the confidante maintained that Jennifer Aniston was hurt by Justin's unexpected engagement because she saw a romantic future with him despite their platonic bond. “A small part of her heart really did think that a reunion with Justin could happen,” the tipster disclosed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jenifer and Justin turned friends to lovers in 2007. The duo tied the knot on 5th August 2015 but divorced from each other in 2018. Since then, they have remained amicable.

The insider even told the outlet, “When he and Jen got married, she truly thought he was going to be her forever guy.” 

Conclusively, the source remarked, “They were a good match, and Jen hasn’t had the easiest time letting go of what they once had.”

