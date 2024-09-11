Meghan Markle fears separation as Prince Harry plans UK return

Prince Harry's alleged desire to spend more time in the UK and repair his relationship with King Charles has caused tension in his marriage to Meghan Markle.



According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex fears that Harry might want to return to his family and country full-time, which could lead to their separation.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, a source also revealed that Meghan is worried that the Duke of Sussex will be let down again by his family and the Palace.

Amid rumours that Harry is planning on taking a temporary royal role to help his cancer-stricken dad, a source said that Meghan “tries to bite her tongue and not criticise Harry’s family, but she’s protective of him.”

“He’s not just her husband and the father of her kids, he’s her soulmate, as well,” the insider added of Meghan’s reaction. “She’s trying to stay calm, but she’s understandably worried that Harry is getting his hopes up for nothing and will ultimately be let down all over again.”

“She also knows how powerful the Palace is and how much a lot of people there would love to see the back of her,” the royal insider added.

“It’s hard not to be afraid that, one day, Harry’s going to change his mind and insist on being back in the UK full-time, especially if his fears over security are sorted out.”