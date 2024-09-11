Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation under the scanner

Scores of staff have reportedly left Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle recently — putting a dent in the reputation of the pair.



Now, a source is revealing an inside story of complaints, a tough working environment, and the demanding behaviour of the rebel royals.

“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters,” the insider told In Touch.

“They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. “It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”

Not to mention, the source pointed to the exit of the Duchess of Sussex's brand American Riviera's Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, as an example of the duo's high-handedness.

The snitch revealed the high-level employee was set to join the royals on their tour of Colombia in August. But he left days before the visit.

Raising questions about Meghan's conduct with her staff, the insider noted, “Not being able to keep staffers raises a worrying question,” adding, “Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?”